Private Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,747 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Tellurian by 23.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tellurian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

