Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $83,756,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after buying an additional 467,525 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 458,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

