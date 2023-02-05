Private Management Group Inc. Sells 190,128 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,128 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of iStar worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 588.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 359,511 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1,242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 316,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 269,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG increased its stake in iStar by 48.8% in the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 685,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 224,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

