Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,478 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.62 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

