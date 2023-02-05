ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 324,819 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.15 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.