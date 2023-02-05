Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.