Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.