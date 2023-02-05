PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.