PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

