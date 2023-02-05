Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.41

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.11). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12), with a volume of 343,664 shares traded.

Purplebricks Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £29.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

