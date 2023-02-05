Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RumbleON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $470.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.53 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.44%.

RumbleON Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on RumbleON to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. RumbleON has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $41.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RumbleON by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.