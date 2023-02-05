Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Clorox in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.45.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

