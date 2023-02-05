QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

