QuarkChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.92 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $59.92 million and $16.73 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.30 or 0.29163283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00421924 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

