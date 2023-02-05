Raymond James Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $165.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MPC opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.