ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,465.55

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $11,465.55 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00422235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00030979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004331 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

