Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

