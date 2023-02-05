Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Renew Stock Up 0.1 %

LON RNWH opened at GBX 750 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £591.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 789 ($9.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 713.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 672.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Renew Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Renew

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.33 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £112,834.26 ($139,353.17).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

