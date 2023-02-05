Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 25 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

