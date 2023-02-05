Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 25 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RMGGF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
