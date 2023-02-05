Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,346 shares during the quarter. Privia Health Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.56% of Privia Health Group worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Down 6.3 %

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,583,757 shares of company stock valued at $81,067,912. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRVA opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

