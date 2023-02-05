Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $62.71 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,162 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $62,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $57.57 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

