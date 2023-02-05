Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 499.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $261,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 695.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 107,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.63 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23.

