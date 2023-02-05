Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

