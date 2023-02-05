Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,470 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.67 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

