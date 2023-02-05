Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $87.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

