Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 35,684 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,684 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $36,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $93.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

