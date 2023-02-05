Reviewing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) & Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paltalk $13.27 million 2.56 $1.32 million ($0.32) -11.36

Paltalk has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.8% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CardioGenics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CardioGenics and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paltalk has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.06%.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60%

Summary

CardioGenics beats Paltalk on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

(Get Rating)

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A. Gawad on November 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Paltalk

(Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

