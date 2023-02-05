Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Mayville Engineering worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 0.88. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

