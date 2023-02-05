Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,782 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the second quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $188,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $471,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Legato Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

