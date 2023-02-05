Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ GHIX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

