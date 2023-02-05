Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TG Venture Acquisition worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

