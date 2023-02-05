Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 16.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALPA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

