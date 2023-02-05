Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 75,684.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

FACA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

