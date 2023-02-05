Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth $4,618,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter valued at about $650,000.

NASDAQ ITAQU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

