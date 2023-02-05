Rocket Pool Price Down 1.2% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $38.76 or 0.00167115 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $740.90 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00426005 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.61 or 0.29056807 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00419513 BTC.

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

