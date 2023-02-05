Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,450 shares of company stock worth $303,968. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

