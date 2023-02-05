SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.30) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

SAF-Holland Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €10.60 ($11.52) on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €5.98 ($6.50) and a one year high of €13.32 ($14.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.45 and a 200-day moving average of €8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $481.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

