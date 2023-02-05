SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $161.36 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $161.36 million and approximately $652,062.71 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002724 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00426562 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.12 or 0.29094859 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00415866 BTC.
SafeMoon V2 Profile
SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,054,633,715 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com.
SafeMoon V2 Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
