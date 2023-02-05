Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,557,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,564,456. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

