Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 8,645 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.