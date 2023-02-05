Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

CAT traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.76. 4,134,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,426. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.