Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,552,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.