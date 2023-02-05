Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $17.80 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners comprises about 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 1.81% of Green Brick Partners worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 344,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,947. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

