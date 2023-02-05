Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 330,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. 1,152,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,284. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

