Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0221 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and $416.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.37 or 0.07110681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00087737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00061806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.