Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) & Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Head to Head Comparison

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Keppel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $34.20 billion 2.77 $3.79 billion N/A N/A Keppel $6.42 billion 1.52 $763.59 million N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Schneider Electric S.E. and Keppel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 2 7 0 2.78 Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus price target of $151.33, suggesting a potential upside of 355.41%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than Keppel.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Keppel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment is composed of industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others. The Offshore & Marine segment include offshore production facilities and drilling rig design, construction, fabrication and repair, ship conversions and repair, and specialized shipbuilding. The Infrastructure & Others segment include power generation, renewables, environmental engineering, and infrastructure operation and maintenance. The Urban Development segment include property development and investment, as well as master development. The Connectivity segment include the provision of telecommunications services, retail sales of telecommunications equipment and accessories, development and operation of data centers, and provision of logistics solutions. The Asset Management segment include management of private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts. The Corporate & Others segment consists of treasury operations, research & development, inves

