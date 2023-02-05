Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.