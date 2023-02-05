Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $2,544,974.26 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

