Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $53.93 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $47.76 million and approximately $53.93 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.30 or 0.29163283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00421924 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

