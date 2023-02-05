ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

NYSE NOW opened at $472.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.