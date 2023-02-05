SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

